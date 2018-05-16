Idaho Democrat hoping to become the first Native American governor wins primary

Washington (CNN) Paulette Jordan, an Idaho state legislator who is a member of the Coeur d'Alene tribe, won the Democratic primary for Idaho governor Tuesday night.

If she wins in November, Jordan would become the nation's first Native American governor.

Jordan defeated her leading challenger A.J. Balukoff, who received the endorsements of many of Jordan's fellow Idaho House Democrats. He ran for governor in 2014 and lost by double digits to the now-outgoing Republican governor, Butch Otter, despite spending millions of his own money in his campaign.

Jordan will face the Republican gubernatorial primary winner, Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little, in the November general election.

The Idaho state legislator faces an uphill battle. Her home state hasn't elected a Democrat for governor since 1990.

