(CNN) Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now serving as President Donald Trump's attorney, said today's disclosure of the President's new financial statement explains why he purposely went public with the revelation that Trump paid back his personal attorney for a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Giuliani revealed earlier this month Trump repaid Cohen for the $130,000 he spent as a part of a non-disclosure agreement in October 2016. The agreement was meant to keep Daniels from speaking about the brief affair she allegedly had with Trump in the mid-2000s.

While many pundits called Giuliani's disclosure a gaffe, Giuliani said at the time that he was working in sync with Trump. "You won't see daylight between me and the President," Giuliani said. "The strategy is to get everything wrapped up and done with this so that it doesn't take on a life of its own."

On Wednesday, he told CNN that the financial disclosure form Trump's required to send to the Office of Government Ethics was the reason he went public with the news.

"And that's why the President affirmed it, yes," Giuliani said when asked if the financial disclosure process was the reason he revealed Trump paid Cohen back.

