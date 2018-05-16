Senate committee to vote on Trump's CIA director nominee

(CNN) The Senate Intelligence Committee will vote behind closed doors Wednesday to advance Gina Haspel's nomination as President Donald Trump's CIA director pick. She looks all but assured to win Senate confirmation.

Two of the committee's seven Democrats have said they are supporting Haspel, including Virginia's Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the panel. Haspel currently has more than enough support to win confirmation, as Warner was one of three Democrats to announce Tuesday that they were voting for her, bringing the total to five.

Two Republicans, Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain of Arizona, are opposed to Haspel's nomination, and McCain isn't expected to be back in Washington for the vote while he battles brain cancer. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, McCain's Arizona colleague, has said he's undecided.

The committee will vote Wednesday in a closed session before a hearing on the intelligence community's assessment of 2017 Russian election meddling, in which former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers are testifying.