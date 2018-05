The 4%: Trump's true Twitter devotees

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump makes no secret of his belief in the power of Twitter.

"I love Twitter.... it's like owning your own newspaper--- without the losses," Trump said in 2012. Five years later, Trump told Fox Business Network: "Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show. I doubt I would be here if weren't for social media, to be honest with you."

The harder question to answer is just how far Trump's tweets reach. Sure, we know he has 52 million Twitter followers. But, how many of those people actively use Twitter? How many read his tweets once in a while? And how many are consuming every tweet Trump sends?

My biggest takeaway? Just 4% of Americans a) have a Twitter account b) follow Trump on Twitter and c) say they read most or all of Trump's tweets.

