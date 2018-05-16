The 31 most important, insightful and just plain odd lines from Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia testimony

(CNN) On Wednesday morning, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a slew of transcripts related to its investigation of a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between the top brass of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and several Russians, including Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer.

The meeting was arranged by Rob Goldstone, a publicist for Emin Agalarov, a Russian music star and the son of billionaire Aras Agalarov, with the express purpose of sharing "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. It has become one of the critical moments of the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russia's interference into the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

The 31 most important, intriguing, insightful and, occasionally, odd lines from Don Jr. are below.

1. "As will become clear, I did not collude with any foreign government and do not know of anyone who did."

Don Jr. gets the big thing out of the way early on in his opening statement. To paraphrase someone else: "No collusion!"

2. "Rob was among the many individuals who would reach out from time to time to congratulate us on winning a primary or to show their support."

It appears as though Goldstone, the music publicist, was doing what he could to get in good with the Trumps -- making sure Don Jr. and even Don Sr. knew he was following the presidential race closely, and that he was 100% behind Trump.

3. "In his email to me, Rob suggested that someone had official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton and her dealings with Russia and that the information would be very useful to the campaign."

This isn't new -- we know that Goldstone promised "dirt" on Clinton -- but it is helpful to have Don Jr. on the record about what he thought he was getting from Goldstone. The Trump Jr. argument, which he makes repeatedly later in his testimony, is that there was nothing wrong with his interest in Goldstone's information because he believed Goldstone to be a bit of an exaggerator and wanted to know more rather than take what the publicist was saying at face value.

4. "As much as some have made of the phrase 'I love it,' it was simply a colloquial way of saying that I appreciated Rob's gesture."

Hmmm. Trump responded to Goldstone's email that he had "dirt" on Clinton by saying he loved it because it was a way of thanking Goldstone for the gesture, not an indication that he was excited about what the information might be? A simple "thank you" wouldn't have sufficed?

5. "While Rob said he would send me the names of the attendees for the June 9th meeting, he never did."

This is very important. Trump says -- under oath no less! -- that he had no idea who was coming to the meeting in which the dirt was promised. Yes, Goldstone said he had dirt and that it came from Russians but that was it. And, as I mentioned above, Trump Jr. argues that because he didn't take Goldstone super-seriously he wasn't really sure about the source of the information or the information itself.

6. "After perfunctory greetings, the lawyers began telling the group very generally something about individuals connected to Russia supporting or funding Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton or the Democratic National Committee. It was quite difficult for me to understand what she was saying or why."

This is the alleged "dirt." Which Trump portrays as a total and compete nothing-burger -- and simply a ruse by the Russians to get a meeting with him, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort about the Magnitsky Act

7. "I have no recollection of documents being offered or left for us."

This isn't quite a "no." So, there is a possibility the Russians -- Veselnitskaya, etc. -- may have left documents for the Trump team. But, Don Jr. can't remember.

8. "Did you inform your father about the meeting or the underlying offer prior to the meeting?" "No, I did not."

Important. Trump Jr. is asked if he ever mentioned the June meeting at Trump Tower to his father. He is definitive: "I did not."

9. "Again, I don't remember much from the meeting because I didn't give it much credence at the time."

This is a tactic Don Jr. used repeatedly in his testimony -- he lacks clear recollection of what happened because it was sort of a useless meeting. He thought he was getting dirt on Clinton. When it was clear -- and this happened quickly -- that he wasn't, he sort of checked out mentally.

10. "[Kushner] showed up a few minutes late and left a few minutes early to take a phone call."

Jared Kushner is all of us.

11. "Did you take any notes at the meeting?" "I didn't, no."

I'm not sure whether Trump's lack of note-taking was purposeful -- leave no paper trail and all that -- or whether he simply didn't think there was anything of note in the meeting. We'll never know which it was because, well, Trump Jr. didn't take notes.

12. "After the meeting but prior to the news of it breaking this summer, did you discuss the meeting with anyone?" "No, I did not."

Trump Jr., according to his version of events, goes to a meeting with Russians and two top members of the campaign apparatus. But, he never speaks of the meeting -- not to his father, not to the other meeting attendees -- ever again.

13. "I do not know. I imagine I was talking about Russian government people, not Russian nationals, because I would have no way of knowing how many people of Russian descent that I would have met along the campaign trail every day for two and a half years."

This is in reference to a quote Don. Jr. gave to The New York Times in March 2017. Here are the relevant lines from the story : "Asked at that time whether he had ever discussed government policies related to Russia, the younger Mr. Trump replied, 'A hundred percent no.'"