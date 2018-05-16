Trump Tower transcripts give Mueller more fodder

Caroline Polisi is a federal and white collar criminal defense attorney in New York City and is Of Counsel at Pierce Bainbridge. She frequently appears on CNN as a legal analyst and is an anchor at the Law & Crime Network, providing live legal analysis on the country's high profile court cases. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolinePolisi. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) What can we learn about the Russia probe from the thousands of pages released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday? The voluminous testimony and exhibits pertaining to the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting -- including 224 pages of Donald J. Trump Jr.'s testimony from September 7, 2017 -- tell us much about two key prongs of interest in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The first is attempted coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, and the second is possible obstruction of justice regarding the investigation into that potential collusion.

And Trump Jr.'s testimony? It's a predictable variation on the recent theme we've seen emerge over the past few weeks from team Trump's explanations regarding the Stormy Daniels hush money payment: inconsistencies abound.

In the transcript from Trump Jr.'s testimony, he says , "(I)n his email to me Rob suggested that someone had official documents and information that would incriminate Hilary Clinton and her dealings with Russia and that the information would be very useful to the campaign." The email he refers to is from Rob Goldstone , the publicist, to Trump Jr. on June 3, 2016, and that "someone" turned out to be Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who attended the June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting along with Trump Jr., Paul Manafort (Donald Trump's then-campaign manager), and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. We now know that -- despite her early denials of ties to Putin -- Veselnitskaya is, in fact, a Russian informant

Remember, federal law prohibits foreign nationals, directly or indirectly, from making contributions, donations of money -- or any "thing of value," in connection with a federal election.

In the context of this particular charge, "knowingly" refers to the state of mind of the person accepting the thing of value, and NOT knowledge of the law prohibiting accepting money from foreign nationals. So the argument that perhaps Trump Jr. was simply such a political neophyte that he may not have been aware of the laws surrounding campaign contributions doesn't hold up.

