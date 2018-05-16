A woman of color joining the royal family is a big moment for Britain

Ayesha Hazarika is a British political commentator, writer and former political advisor. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Prince Harry is very much his mother's son. As he grew from boy to man, the nation fell in love with his cheeky, fun-loving personality and his natural warmth and kindness.

Over time, Harry's love life became a matter of national obsession. He was always seen with a beautiful -- normally blonde -- society girl with a cut-glass accent and from a family steeped in wealth and status.

Harry didn't end up with the sort of person everyone thought he would -- a wife born and bred in the upper echelons of British society. Instead, he fell head over heels with someone who has already done more to shake up the royal family since his mother, Princess Diana, did in the 1980s.

The first thing to put unequivocally on the record is that this, clearly, is a union based on love. It's not a statement about race relations or an attempt to recreate a Benetton ad. Here are two people who are crazy about each other.