Kim wants a Donald Trump-John Bolton breakup

(CNN) This week, North Korea's Kim regime is fanning the flames of tension, and not along the DMZ that separates the nation from its neighbors to the south.

David Rothkopf

Rather, the dividing line Kim is focused on is one he hopes to draw through a single building on the opposite side of the world, one that also happens to be located, like the border between the Koreas, on the 38th parallel: the White House. It would run, they hope, between President Donald Trump and his national security adviser, John Bolton.

Pyongyang's Tuesday announcement that it would not participate in a summit with the US President if the objective is to force North Korea to unilaterally give up nuclear weapons came as a shock to the Trump administration. It was also no doubt a blow to President Donald Trump, who has already been crowing in public about his eligibility for the Nobel Peace Prize should he achieve a breakthrough during the summit, which is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

But Trump was just one of the targets of the message. The choicest words in the North Korean statement were directed at the ultra-hawkish Bolton. "We do not hide our feeling of repugnance toward him," said senior North Korean diplomat Kim Kye Gwan in the official statement.

Bolton, who is known to be extremely skeptical of North Korea's recent willingness to negotiate, has in the past argued for pre-emptive military strikes to stop the North's nuclear program. He has also argued for similar strikes in the case of Iran.

