How the 50th state is forged in fire

Volcanologist Arianna Soldati received her Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In her research, she uses a combination of field and laboratory techniques to answer questions about the way lava flows advance. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Lava flows provide a unique opportunity to see geology happen in real time. Most geologic processes take place over millions of years -- the Andes are still rising, but you will not notice any significant elevation change over your lifetime. Volcanoes are different. You can see a volcanic landscape change before your eyes over a matter of hours.

This brings us to the spectacular event happening in our expanding 50th state.

Arianna Soldati

For the last few weeks -- as you are by now well aware -- residents of Hawaii have been witnessing new land being emplaced, acres and acres of it, altering the Big Island's geography permanently. Stepping for the first time over land that didn't exist until the previous day represents that most singularly American endeavor -- forging into a frontier, a brand new one!

Exciting as this prospect is, having to live next to an active volcano to experience it entails the kind of risk many other Americans would happily live without, particularly since there is no such thing as volcano insurance to help residents when the risk turns into reality. In this sense, people living on the Big Island are a special breed -- many have faced eruptions before, yet they stayed and learned to coexist with their volcanoes.

Here is what they have been dealing with: