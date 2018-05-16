This local health initiative has expanded birth control access

Jack Markell is the former governor of Delaware. He is on the board of directors for Upstream USA, a national nonprofit that works to expand economic opportunity and mobility by reducing unplanned pregnancy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Governors often say their most important job is expanding economic opportunity for all. This year, 36 states will hold gubernatorial elections, and you can be sure every single candidate will run on their plans to make the American dream attainable.

When I served as governor, I woke up every day focused on how to help all Delawareans achieve their full potential. In my early days in office, I focused on traditional policy areas to create economic opportunity across the state: increasing early childhood education, reforming a broken justice system, and developing better workforce training. I also talked to young men and women to better understand what's holding them back from career and financial success. Time and time again, I heard a similar refrain: "I was in college, but then I got pregnant," or "my girlfriend got pregnant and we weren't planning it."

To face this unexpected reality, they might have to drop out of education or the workforce, or juggle multiple jobs to support themselves and their child. In 2014, Delaware had the highest percentage of unplanned pregnancies in the country. I came to the conclusion that one of the most important things that we can do to expand opportunity is empower women to choose if and when they want to become pregnant.

You may be wondering why a 55-year-old, male, former governor is talking about birth control, but contraceptive access should be at the center of our policy plans, not sidelined as a "political" issue.