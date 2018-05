This isn't a car crash. This is one of the best senior pranks cops ever saw

(CNN) Seniors at a Wisconsin high school pulled off what police are calling one of the best senior pranks they've ever seen.

At first glance, it looks like a terrible crash: A car plowed into the side of Cumberland High School in Cumberland, Wisconsin.

But it's actually an optical illusion, thanks to the creative use of tape and a tarp, the school district said in a Facebook post

It's graduation week at the school in Cumberland, about 245 miles northwest of Wisconsin.

And like at many high schools across the nation, seniors want to leave behind a memorable reminder of their stay by trying to outdo previous classes with creative pranks. In this case, they used half of a junker car.

