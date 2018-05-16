This isn't a car crash. This is one of the best senior pranks cops ever saw

(CNN) Seniors at a Wisconsin high school pulled off what police are calling one of the best senior pranks they've ever seen.

At first glance, it looks like a terrible crash: A car plowed into the side of Cumberland High School in Cumberland, Wisconsin.

It's graduation week at the school in Cumberland, about 245 miles northwest of Wisconsin.

And like at many high schools across the nation, seniors want to leave behind a memorable reminder of their stay by trying to outdo previous classes with creative pranks. In this case, they used half of a junker car.

Read More