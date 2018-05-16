Story highlights 172 cases of E. coli illness have been reported since March

Shelf life has expired for lettuce from the growing region associated with the outbreak

(CNN) Twenty-three additional cases of E. coli illness in a multistate outbreak tied to romaine lettuce were reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

In all, 172 individuals across 32 states have become ill since March 13.

The agency said the latest illnesses began May 2. Symptoms, which begin about three to four days after consuming the bacteria, can include watery or bloody diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting, according to the CDC.

At least 75 of those sickened have been hospitalized, and 20 have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure.

Iowa, Nebraska and Oregon are the latest states to report illnesses linked to the outbreak, joining 29 states that previously reported cases. California, which has the only reported death linked to this outbreak, has reported the highest number of cases with 39.

