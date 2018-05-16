(CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding has been overshadowed by her father's reported decision not to attend, but another relation is emerging as a player in the royal drama.

In recent days, Samantha Markle has given a series of television interviews and earned the moniker of media "vulture" from "Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan.

Seventeen years older than Meghan, Samantha Markle has claimed she raised her half-sister for 12 years when they were growing up in California, but that has been disputed by other family sources, the report added.

The elder half-sister is also known as Samantha Grant, but recently changed her name back to Markle, according to the Guardian.

Samantha Markle first made news in 2016 when she told the Sun her sister had long had her eye set on Prince Harry because she was ambitious to become a princess and had a "soft spot for gingers."

Since then she has regularly commented on the forthcoming marriage , criticizing Meghan for not inviting her and other family members to the wedding and not offering financial help to her reportedly bankrupt father. She has also rebutted Prince Harry's claim that the royal family were "the family (Meghan) never had."

But she has also praised Meghan for her intelligence and beauty and criticized her brother -- Meghan's half-brother -- Thomas Markle, Jr., for telling Prince Harry in an open letter that if the marriage goes ahead it will be the biggest mistake of his life.

Samantha Markle is reportedly writing an autobiography titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister," which will include details about about her half-sister. British media reports say she will be in Windsor for the wedding as a guest of a television broadcaster.