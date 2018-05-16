London (CNN) Meghan Markle will be accompanied at her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday by six bridesmaids, including three-year-old Princess Charlotte, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The youngest of the six bridesmaids and four page boys chosen by Harry and Meghan is two and the oldest is seven, Kensington Palace announced Wednesday.

Along with Princess Charlotte, the bridesmaids include two of Prince Harry's goddaughters, Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2, and two goddaughters of Markle. Ivy Mulroney, 4, will also accompany the bride, who is close friends with her mother, well-known Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney.

The page boys are Prince George, 4, oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry's godson Jasper Dyer and Ivy's brothers, twins Brian and John, 7.

Kensington Palace revealed earlier this month that Meghan has opted not to have a maid of honor . "She has a very close knit group of friends and did not want to choose one over the other," said Jason Knauf, communications secretary to Prince Harry.

