Meghan Markle's father recovering after heart surgery

Programming note: No royal wedding invitation? Not to worry. You can stream every moment on your mobile phone, laptop, or wherever you get CNN, starting at 5 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 19.

(CNN) Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, is recovering in hospital after heart surgery, according to a report, three days ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.

He says he is now out of surgery, but will be staying in hospital for a few more days.

"I'm OK. It will take a long time to heal," he told TMZ entertainment television news channel. "Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited."

Thomas Markle appears to have successfully undergone heart surgery, the report said. Earlier he said doctors would "go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed".

Read More