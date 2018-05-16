Rapper T.I. arrested

Story highlights The rapper reportedly argued with a guard

He was charged with misdemeanors

(CNN) Rapper T.I. was arrested early Wednesday morning, according to authorities in Henry County, Georgia.

The musician, whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr., was reportedly arrested outside of the gated community where he resides.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said T.I. was cited on misdemeanor charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an alleged incident about 4 a.m. in Stockbridge, Georgia.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, T.I. did not have his key and argued with a guard who refused to let him in.

He has since posted bond.

