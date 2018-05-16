Rapper T.I. arrested near Georgia home

Story highlights The rapper reportedly argued with a guard at gated community south of Atlanta

He was charged with misdemeanors

(CNN) Rapper T.I. was arrested early Wednesday in Henry County, Georgia, outside Atlanta, according to authorities.

The musician, whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr., was arrested outside the gated community where he resides.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said T.I. was cited on misdemeanor charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an alleged incident about 4 a.m. in Stockbridge, south of Atlanta.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, T.I. did not have his key and argued with a guard, who refused to let him in.

He has since posted bond.

