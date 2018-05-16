(CNN) "Murphy Brown" is coming back to television in September and no one is more excited than Candice Bergen.

Bergen, who starred in the title role on the hit CBS show from 1988-98, told CNN that reviving the series has been an idea she and the network have been thinking about for awhile.

"We're excited," Bergen told CNN at the Cinema Society premiere of her new movie, "Book Club. "We had been asked two years ago and we said no. In the last year since the election, it just seems like an unplowed field."

The 13-episode order of "Murphy Brown" will join recent '90s revivals like "Roseanne" and "Will & Grace."

