'Lost Boys' star Jami Gertz at NBA draft lottery freaks out fans

(CNN) Yes, that was '80s actress Jami Gertz getting her shot Tuesday at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

Gertz, who is best known for her roles in TV shows such as "Square Pegs" and "Seinfeld" and films including "The Lost Boys" and "Less Than Zero," was there representing the Atlanta Hawks.

The actress is married to Tony Ressler, the principal owner of the Hawks.

The draft lottery is held annually to decide in what order teams are allowed to choose draft picks.

She told The Atlanta Journal Constitution her husband selected her to serve as the team's representative during the live announcement of the results on ESPN.

