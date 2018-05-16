CBS responds to Pauley Perrette's tweets about 'NCIS' and assaults

Story highlights Perrette tweeted about alleged assaults

CBS says she alerted them to a workplace situation

(CNN) CBS Television Studios has released a statement after "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette implied that "multiple physical assaults" were the reason she quit the hit series.

In a series of tweets earlier this week, Perrette -- who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto -- talked about "tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me" and referenced her not "spilling the beans."

She also mentioned "a very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine'" she also alleged was spreading false information about her before tweeting the reason she says she left.

"Multiple Physical Assaults," Perrette tweeted. "I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

