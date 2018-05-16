(CNN) By weaving a slow-unfolding mystery throughout its grim first season, "13 Reasons Why" became a much-discussed sensation on Netflix, controversially built around sexual assault and a teenage girl's suicide. The encore, alas, can't replicate that appeal, detouring into courtroom drama in a manner that provides far fewer reasons to watch or binge.

The original concept turned Jay Asher's book into a brilliantly conceived format for a series, drawing on a series of audiotapes -- focusing on different key characters' role in the story -- left behind by Hannah (Katherine Langford) that explained what happened.

Season two picks up months later, and there's still plenty of detail to be unraveled about Hannah's past, as the boy with whom she bonded, Clay (Dylan Minette), continues to seek answers. Other kids, such as Jessica (Alisha Boe), grapple with their experiences, and genuine fear regarding what to say publicly about them at a school where star athlete Bryce (Justin Prentice) remains the smiling face of evil, hiding in plain view.

Yet too much of the narrative shifts to the courthouse, where Hannah's grieving mother (Kate Walsh) -- the main standout among a mostly ineffectual bunch of parents -- is seeking justice for her daughter, while still wrestling with regret, confusion and guilt. Those feelings are only exacerbated by some of the testimony, prompting her to wonder in a later episode, "How can you fix something if you don't know it's broken?"

" allowfullscreen>

Although the cast remains strong, the show has sacrificed the momentum associated with season one's structure. And while all the players carry scars to varying degrees, the subplots and unknowns this time -- including anonymous messages and warnings designed to intimidate Clay and his allies -- have ebbed in their allure.

Read More