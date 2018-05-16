When is Father's Day? Plus, 10 stellar gifts to get you started shopping

Story highlights When is Father's Day? If you're just now asking the question, you aren't the only one

When is Father's Day? If you're just now asking the question, you aren't the only one.

This past weekend we made it through Mother's Day (hooray!) and managed to get mom all the flowers, chocolates and treats she deserves. Now, coming up on June 17, it's dad's turn to receive some appreciation.

The question then arises as to what to get him. If he's like a lot of dads, he's dutifully told you that he "doesn't need anything." But, that's not much fun, is it?

Instead, to show him how much you care, why not buy him something that he wouldn't splurge on for himself. Perhaps, that nice bar soap with a rich, aromatic smell. Or, maybe he's in need of a TV or grilling tools for the summer. Is he passionate about his beard or record collection? We've got ideas for that guy, too.

The Alpha Grillers Stainless Steel Grill Set ($27.97; amazon.com) has received close to 400 reviews on Amazon and a 5-star rating from satisfied customers. This summer, give dad something new to play with while manning the grill. He'll be instantly impressed by the durability and sleek design of this best selling grill set.

Does dad tend to lose his keys or other daily essentials? Check out the Tile Mate Key Finder ($14.25, originally $19.99; amazon.com). This handy little device attaches to personal belongings and can be tracked from smartphones to find them when they're lost or misplaced. It's the world's best-selling Bluetooth tracker and the perfect thing to give dad.

Chances are, dad has experienced a time when his beard couldn't be tamed. That's why Smooth Viking Beard Oil for Men ($11.67; amazon.com) is what he needs to help him get the sleek, manageable facial hair he desires (and deserves).

Our readers have been going crazy over the Ancestry DNA kit ($99; ancestry.com). This nifty development allows consumers to send in a DNA sample and receive results telling all about their family background. One of our staffers tried it — and was incredibly impressed with the process. We think dad will find it fun, too.

The Victrola Bluetooth turntable audio system ($69.99, originally $79.99; bestbuy.com) will allow dad to play his favorite classic records. It's an all-in-one system with speakers, so dad can set up his new toy and start listening straight away.

Want to give dad something extra special this year? Sign him up for Robb Vices, the monthly luxury subscription service that delivers a mix of insanely nice home, food and drink items each month. We reviewed it and are obsessed. Seriously, it's worth the money, and each month, Robb Vices will deliver a carefully curated box of goodies.

Don't miss out! As an added bonus for CNN Underscored readers, Robb Vices is offering its three-, six- and 12-month subscriptions at a discounted rate (and with a free bonus box!) when you spend a minimum of $200. All you have to pay to receive your bonus box is a discounted shipping fee of $12.95.

The Duke Cannon Supply Co. Big Ass Brick of Soap Set ($27; amazon.com) is the soap set men can't get enough of. Available in three fun scents titled "Productivity," "Naval Supremacy" and "Victory,"dad will find this funny gift as a term of endearment. Plus, these soaps are so huge, they'll last forever, so he'll smell fresh at all times.

These free weights have been deemed the dumbbell set to keep at home. Why? Because the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells ($259; amazon.com) are adjustable and take the place of 15 pairs of weights. Read about how they work here to learn about how dad can effectively use them at home.

Does dad want to improve his knowledge of Microsoft Office programs? For just $19, the eLearn Microsoft Office School program ($19, originally $199.99; store.cnn.com) will teach him everything he needs to know about Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Outlook, Access and Calendar.

Is dad into maintaining the aesthetic of his home, but also loves to turn on the big game? The Samsung 65-inch Frame TV Premium ($2,799.99; samsung.com) is the incognito TV with 4K HDR Pro, 4K UHD and 4K Color Drive Extreme picture quality. Also available in 55 inches, this beautifies the TV watching experience. When it's turned off, it displays art, paintings, prints, photos and frames to suit dad's preference.

