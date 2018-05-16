Police enter home of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, media witnesses say

(CNN) Police entered the home of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night, according to Malaysian national news agency Bernama and Reuters.

The reason for police entering the home was not immediately clear. Reuters reported that witnesses saw around a dozen armed police enter Najib's home after he returned from prayers at a mosque.

Police gather at the residence of former Prime Minister Najib Razak in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

"Sixteen police vehicles and a truck were seen entering Najib's residence around 10:15 p.m.," Bernama reported.

Video from the scene showed a large group of journalists gathered outside the home.

Najib, whose government was plagued with scandal, was soundly defeated in last week's parliamentary election by veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad . At 92, Mahathir is the world's oldest leader.

