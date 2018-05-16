1 dead, 3 injured in sword attack on Indonesian police headquarters

(CNN) Four attackers wielding samurai swords targeted a police station in western Indonesia on Wednesday morning, killing at least one officer, police said.

The individuals crashed a vehicle into the entrance of the Riau province police headquarters in Pekanbaru, on the island of Sumatra, and began attacking officers, National Police Spokesman Setyo Wasisto said. Police shot and killed the four suspected terrorists, he added.

The driver of the van then attempted to the flee the scene, hitting and killing one police officer, he added. Two police officers and one local journalist were also injured in the attack.

Wasisto said the driver has been apprehended and was now being detained at Riau Police Precinct. Police found the van not far from the location of the attack and searched it for possible explosive materials.

The attack is the latest in a spate of attacks in the country . On Sunday a radicalized family carried out three suicide bombings on Christian churches in the East Java city of Surabaya, claiming ten lives and injuring over 40 other people.

Read More