India overpass collapse kills at least 15 in Varanasi

Story highlights A 50 meter section of an overpass collapsed Tuesday evening

At least 15 people died and 11 were injured in the incident

Delhi (CNN) At least 15 people have been confirmed dead and more than 10 injured in the Indian city of Varanasi after a partially constructed overpass collapsed Tuesday evening, trapping drivers and pedestrians below.

Construction of the 50 meter (164 ft) collapsed section had been completed in February, but work on the bridge was ongoing, confirmed Varanasi commissioner Deepak Agarwal.

Police and rescue workers launched an immediate relief operation, recovering bodies from cars and a three-wheeled rickshaw, Agarwal said. Other victims were also pulled from sections of a bus.

Images of the incident, which occurred in the city's Englishia Line road area, showed at least four cars completely crushed under the weight of concrete blocks, some with people still visibly trapped inside.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi has tweeted his condolences, saying "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon."

Read More