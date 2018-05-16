Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A Kenyan hotel is charging couples up to $10,000 for a package to watch the televised proceedings of Britain's royal wedding Saturday.

Couples are to come dressed in their "finest wedding guest attire" to the viewing party at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Nairobi, according to a poster advertising the event dubbed "A Royal Wedding Celebration."

Organizers said the premium package comes with a two-night hotel stay and a helicopter ride to Mount Kenya, but many Kenyans on social media argued ticket fees for the event were higher than the cost of attending the wedding in the UK.

One of the organizers defended the pricing when contacted by CNN and said guests would be getting the "royal experience."

"We just want to bring people together to see the royal wedding and also give them the royal experience," Wanjiku Kamau said.

