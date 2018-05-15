When a 5-year-old returned to school for the first time after his police officer dad's death, 70 cops stood beside him

(CNN) Dakota Pitts really didn't want to show up to school alone.

It was his first day back to class since his police officer dad was killed in the line of duty.

So, Dakota asked his mom whether one of his dad's fellow police officers could escort him to Sullivan Elementary School in western Indiana.

He's unlikely to forget what he saw as he walked up to the school building Monday.

Some 70 police officers showed up, standing in support as he walked in -- wearing a yellow backpack and his dad's police badge around the neck.

Read More