Powerful storms kill two people in Northeast

(CNN) Severe storms in the Northeast have claimed two lives Tuesday and left thousands without power, city officials said.

An 11-year-old girl died in Newburg, New York, when a large tree fell on the vehicle she was in, police said.

In Danbury, Connecticut, a man was also killed when a tree fell on his vehicle, Mayor Mark Boughton told CNN.

The storms have knocked out power to 390,000 customers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts as of Tuesday night.

Winds along parts of Northeast reached up to 150 miles per hour knocking down power poles and trees, CNN forecasters said.

