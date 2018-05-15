Powerful storms kill two people in Northeast

(CNN)Severe storms in the Northeast have claimed two lives Tuesday and left thousands without power, city officials said.
An 11-year-old girl died in Newburg, New York, when a large tree fell on the vehicle she was in, police said.
In Danbury, Connecticut, a man was also killed when a tree fell on his vehicle, Mayor Mark Boughton told CNN.
The storms have knocked out power to 390,000 customers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts as of Tuesday night.
Winds along parts of Northeast reached up to 150 miles per hour knocking down power poles and trees, CNN forecasters said.
In New York, the line of storms pushed through Tuesday afternoon causing havoc right at rush hour. Most winds were 60-70 miles per hour while a few reached over 70, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo declared a state of emergency in four counties and has deployed 125 members of the New York National Guard to assist communities with recovery efforts.
"New York has once again withstood the fury of Mother Nature and now is the time for the state and our local partners to get communities throughout the Mid-Hudson region up and running again," the governor said in a statement.
Severe flooding has been reported in Maryland, where 85 people are waiting to be rescued from a stranded commuter double deck train in Frederick County, Maryland.
The tracks of the Maryland Rail Commuter (MARC) train appeared to have gone down after a drainage culvert collapsed, county emergency management spokeswoman Vivian Laxton said.
The passengers are all on the upper car and no one is in distress, Laxton said.
There have been multiple reports of high water throughout Maryland, especially in Frederick and Montgomery counties, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.