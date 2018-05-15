High levels of sulfur dioxide prompt health warning in Hawaii

(CNN) High levels of sulfur dioxide are being released at some fissures, posing immediate danger to people's health, Hawaii County officials warned Monday.

Officials warned residents in an area of Lanipuna Gardens that the gas could cause severe conditions such as choking and the inability to breathe. The County of Hawaii Civil Defense advised residents to leave the area to minimize exposure to the toxic gas hazard and to get medical attention if severely affected.

Since the Kilauea volcano erupted, there hasn't been much of a break for residents of the southeast portion of the Big Island, who've been grappling with evacuations, lava and sulfur dioxide.

Took a real serious whiff of sulphur dioxide today near a vent and lava flow at Leilani Estates. The sensor in my hand was beeping and reached 66ppm. I couldn't breathe, and eyes and lungs burned momentarily. It may have actually been the worst 10 seconds of my life. #Kilauea pic.twitter.com/aABWHyFcTl — Scott McLean (@scottmclean) May 15, 2018

Fissures and threat of more eruptions

Meanwhile, fissure 17, which opened Sunday morning, remained the most active, said Janet Babb, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist. It was fountaining lava and "sending spatter more than 100 feet into the air," according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory's Monday update.

