Volcano's impact is isolated, just check the geography, Hawaiian official says

(CNN) A county official urged visitors not to be deterred by dramatic images of the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano, as only a small part of the state is affected.

Kilauea volcano has gobbled up lush landscape, destroyed houses and caused nearly 2,000 people to flee their homes. It's also wreaking havoc on Hawaii's famed tourism industry to an estimated tune of millions of dollars in the first week after the May 3 eruption.

At a Monday night briefing, Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe called on reporters to help minimize the economic fallout by getting their geography straight when they describe the affected and putting it in the proper context.

For one, the impacted area is on the Island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island, also known as Hawaii -- so named for being the largest island in the state.

It's nearly twice as big as all the other Hawaiian islands combined and offers a range of climate zones from wet tropical to polar tundra, hence its massive tourist appeal.

