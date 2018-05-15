(CNN) One of the early hallmarks of this month's lava eruptions on Hawaii's Big Island was that the molten rock, though it destroyed homes and roads, generally didn't often ooze very far.

That could change soon, with scientists saying lava erupting in the Kilaeua volcano's rift zone could be even hotter, and therefore more runny.

Why? To start with, geologists think much of the magma oozing from the ground into the community of Leilani Estates since May 3 -- miles east of Kilaeua's summit -- may have been stored in underground channels in the volcano's rift zone since a 1955 eruption.

An aerial view shows a fissure erupting Monday in the Eastern Rift Zone of the Kilaeua volcano.

Rock samples and chemical analysis show the lava "so far looks to be similar to the 1955 lava chemistry," Tina Neal, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge, told reporters Friday, according to CNN affiliates KGMB and KHNL

That long-stored lava would be relatively cool, and would move slowly when it flows out of the fissures near Leilani Estates. But as that lava is getting cleared out, newer and hotter magma could be moving underground from the summit reservoir and replacing it, resulting in an eruption of hotter and runnier lava.