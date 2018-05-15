Couple who survived Charlottesville car attack get married

This weekend our friend @NowThatsMajor sang at a very special wedding and we couldn't help but share ✨ Marcus & Marissa Martin said "I do" months after cameras captured Marcus's body in the air having pushed his fiancé out of the way of a driver who plowed through peaceful protesters in Charlottesville, VA. Marcus's injuries made it impossible for him to work so community members donated services so the couple could become one. The two also lost a friend in the attack, Heather Heyer, and they honored her memory by making purple their wedding color 💜 We wish them all joy in the world as they go through life as husband and wife.

