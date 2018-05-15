1 person killed in explosion at California medical facility

(CNN) Federal officials are responding to the scene after one person was killed in an explosion at a medical building in Aliso Viejo, California.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said two other adults were injured in the blast.

"We are still trying to determine if this explosion was accidental or intentional," said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Braun said the survivors' injuries "were consistent with an explosion, but not necessarily consistent with a bomb."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding to the explosion, said spokesman Ginger Colbrun.

