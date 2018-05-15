Parents of 10 kids arrested after police find garbage and feces covering the house

(CNN) When police searched the Northern California home of Ina Rogers and Jonathan Allen and their 10 children, they said they found disgusting conditions.

Garbage and spoiled food were all around. Animal and human feces and urine were spread across the floor. Large piles of debris made areas of the house impassable.

"It was obviously unsanitary and not a condition that children -- or any human probably -- should be living in at the time," Fairfield police Lt. Greg Hurlbut said Monday. "It went beyond somebody simply not cleaning the house for the day."

Those conditions indicated incidents of child abuse of the 10 children, who range in age from 4 months to 11 years old, police said.

Rogers and Allen now face allegations of child neglect, torture and abuse after the children told investigators they suffered puncture wounds, burns and bruising as well as injuries consistent with being shot by pellet guns or BB guns.

