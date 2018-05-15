Bill Cosby's sentencing for his indecent assault conviction is set for September

(CNN) Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing is set for September 24 and 25, according to a court order from Judge Steven O'Neill.

Cosby was found guilty last month of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.

The 80-year-old comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, although the actual sentence is likely to be much shorter.

"He was convicted of three counts of (indecent assault), so technically that would be up to 30 years," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said after the verdict. "However, we have to look at a merger of those counts to determine what the final maximum will be."

Some legal experts have said they do not think Cosby will spend any time behind bars . His defense team has said it will appeal the guilty verdict, and it is possible that O'Neill will allow Cosby to remain on house arrest until that appeal is resolved.

Read More