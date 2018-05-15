Baltimore police commissioner resigns after failing to file his taxes

(CNN) Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa resigned Tuesday, less than a week after he was charged with failing to file income tax returns for three years.

"Today I received the resignation of Darryl De Sousa as Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department and have accepted it," Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said in a statement.

A national search for a new commissioner is now under way, and deputy commissioner Gary Tuggle will serve as interim commissioner, Pugh said.

De Sousa's legal trouble began last week when he was charged with misdemeanor counts of failing to file income tax returns in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

In a statement, he admitted to failing to file his federal and state taxes, but said he did file his 2016 taxes and received an extension for his 2017 taxes.