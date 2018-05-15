Muscovites ready to welcome football fans ahead of the World Cup

Moscow (CNN) When nations spend big on sporting events like the World Cup and the Olympics, the question is invariably asked: is it worth it?

For many Russians, the answer is a resounding yes -- but their reasoning tends to go beyond a mere interest in football.

Some Russians hope the investment will detract the government from spending on its military. Others hope the tournament will give the world a better impression of Russia and its people.

Tensions between the UK and Russia have escalated in the aftermath of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in southwest England in early March. More than 20 countries expelled Russian diplomats as a result, with Russia retaliating in kind.

And in April, the US unleashed new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and government officials to punish Putin's inner circle for interfering in the 2016 US election in addition to other, ongoing aggressions in places like Syria, Crimea and the Ukraine.

