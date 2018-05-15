Story highlights Felipe Massa to join Formula E

Ex-F1 star signs for Venturi team in all-electric series

(CNN) A year after calling time on his long and storied Formula One career, veteran driver Felipe Massa is returning to the track in Formula E.

The Brazilian is set to join Formula E team Venturi in the all-electric series for the 2018/19 season.

He's one of a number of former F1 drivers to make the switch to Formula E, less than five years after its inception.

"I'm very happy to be joining the Venturi Formula E Team and the Formula E championship, which has become a magnificent competition in such a short space of time," said Massa.

Read More