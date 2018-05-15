British rugby players die from 'breathing difficulties' on Sri Lanka tour

Story highlights Two British rugby players die on tour of Sri Lanka

Thomas Baty and Thomas Howard had complained of 'breathing difficulties'

Pair had visited a nightclub in Colombo Saturday

(CNN) Two British rugby players on a tour of Sri Lanka have died just a couple of days apart.

Thomas Baty and Thomas Howard of Durham, England, were both admitted to hospital in Colombo on Sunday May 13, complaining of breathing difficulties.

The pair had visited a nightclub in the Sri Lankan capital Saturday during a tour of the country with their team Clems Pirates RFC.

Howard, 25, died in hospital Sunday, according to a statement from Durham City Rugby and Football Club (DCRFC) and the UK Foreign Office.

The club confirmed with "great sadness" that Baty, his 26-year-old teammate had also died Tuesday.

