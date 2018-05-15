Washington (CNN) The US Navy's most expensive warship just got even pricier as the service says it needs to spend an additional $120 million on the new USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier to "correct deficiencies identified during testing" -- an amount that will cause the ship's overall cost to exceed a $12.9 billion cap set by Congress.

While the Ford was commissioned into active duty last July, the Navy is notifying lawmakers that more money is needed to fix propulsion components that were damaged during training this year and to address issues with the carrier's Advanced Weapons Elevators, according to Colleen E. O'Rourke, a spokesperson for Naval Sea Systems Command.

Using magnets rather than ropes or cables, the Ford's special elevators are used to transport bombs up to the flight deck so they can be loaded onto aircraft. Designed to carry significantly more weight than previous elevators, they are intended to streamline the process of loading and reloading aircraft -- getting them on and off the ship at a faster rate.

"The Navy intends to use the authority granted by Congress in the 2007 (National Defense Authorization Act) to increase the cost cap in order to correct deficiencies identified during testing as well as those changes required to ensure the safety of the ship and personnel," the Navy said.

"Once the adjustment is executed, the cost for (the Ford) will stand at $13.027 billion," the service told CNN.

