Washington (CNN) The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Tuesday against Iranian officials at Iran's Central Bank and an Iraqi bank chairman accused of moving millions of dollars to Hezbollah on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.

The new sanctions are part of the administration's efforts to address Tehran's "malign influence" in the region, an effort that, in conjunction with President Donald Trump's decision to remove the US from the Iran nuclear deal and Monday's controversial opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, has led to a spike in tensions across the Middle East.

"Iran's Central Bank Governor covertly funneled millions of dollars on behalf of the IRGC-QF through Iraq-based al-Bilad Islamic Bank to enrich and support the violent and radical agenda of Hizballah," a statement from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

"It is appalling, but not surprising, that Iran's senior-most banking official would conspire with the IRGC-QF to facilitate funding of terror groups like Hizballah, and it undermines any credibility he could claim in protecting the integrity of the institution as a central bank governor," he added.

In announcing his plan to abandon the Iran nuclear deal last week, President Donald Trump said he planned to reintroduce the highest level of economic pressure on the Iranian regime -- an indication that Tuesday's sanctions are likely just the tip of the iceberg as the administration works to tighten the vice on Tehran.

