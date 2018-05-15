Democrats eye Pennsylvania primaries in battle for the House

Washington (CNN) Democrats' path to a possible House majority starts with several seats in the Philadelphia suburbs, and the party will pick its candidates there in Tuesday's primary.

The Pennsylvania US House primaries -- the first elections on a new court-imposed congressional map -- are the main event on a day that includes primary elections in Idaho, Nebraska and Oregon.

Perhaps the highest-stakes battle is the Democratic primary for the Lehigh Valley House seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rep. Charlie Dent.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli is the best-known candidate. He's backed by a group with ties to the centrist "No Labels" group, but is a target of progressives over his stances on abortion, illegal immigration and a series of now-deleted tweets that included praise for President Donald Trump.

EMILY's List has backed Susan Wild, a former Allentown solicitor, in the primary, while independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and the Congressional Black Caucus have endorsed pastor Greg Edwards.

Read More