Democrats eye Pennsylvania primaries in battle for the House

Washington (CNN)Democrats' path to a possible House majority starts with several seats in the Philadelphia suburbs, and the party will pick its candidates there in Tuesday's primary.
The Pennsylvania US House primaries -- the first elections on a new court-imposed congressional map -- are the main event on a day that includes primary elections in Idaho, Nebraska and Oregon.
Perhaps the highest-stakes battle is the Democratic primary for the Lehigh Valley House seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rep. Charlie Dent.
Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli is the best-known candidate. He's backed by a group with ties to the centrist "No Labels" group, but is a target of progressives over his stances on abortion, illegal immigration and a series of now-deleted tweets that included praise for President Donald Trump.
EMILY's List has backed Susan Wild, a former Allentown solicitor, in the primary, while independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and the Congressional Black Caucus have endorsed pastor Greg Edwards.
Another Democratic primary to watch is the new 1st District, represented by Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick -- who faces his own challenge from lawyer Dean Malik.
Rachel Reddick, an Emily's List-endorsed 33-year-old former Navy prosecutor, fits the profile of a Conor Lamb, who just won a hotly contested House special election near Pittsburgh. But Scott Wallace is a multimillionaire who has spent $2.5 million of his own money on the race.
Democrats will also pick a candidate in the 5th District, an area vacated by former GOP Rep. Patrick Meehan, where the Democrats are all but certain to make one of the 23 pickups they will need to take control of the House.
Trump, meanwhile, has weighed in on behalf of Rep. Lou Barletta, a Republican running in the Senate primary to take on Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in November.
Barletta takes on state Rep. Jim Christiana in the primary. Barletta is a clear favorite, but after last week -- when four Republican House members lost, three in Senate primaries and one in his own House primary -- no sitting House member in a competitive race can feel totally safe.
A familiar name -- Rick Saccone, the former state lawmaker who lost to Lamb in March -- is on the ballot in Pennsylvania's 14th District. He's running against Guy Reschenthaler for the GOP nomination in the deep-red western Pennsylvania district.
To the west, Democrats are watching a House primary in Nebraska, where former Rep. Brad Ashford -- a conservative "Blue Dog" who lost to Republican Rep. Don Bacon in 2016 -- must hold off progressive Kara Eastman before he gets a rematch with Bacon.
In Idaho, Rep. Raul Labrador -- an influential member of the House Freedom Caucus -- is one of three front-runners in a crowded gubernatorial primary.
And in Oregon, Republicans are choosing their candidate to take on Democratic Gov. Kate Brown in the fall.