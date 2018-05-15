Trump honors police officers: 'We will protect those who protect us'

(CNN) President Donald Trump honored on Tuesday the sacrifices of police officers killed in the line of duty, calling them "among the bravest Americans to ever live" and vowing that his administration has a clear policy: "We will protect those who protect us."

Speaking at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Capitol Hill, Trump said, "I especially want to speak to the young sons and daughters who join us here today. I want you to know that your moms and dads are among the bravest Americans to ever live. When danger came, when darkness fell, when destruction loomed, they did not flinch. They were not afraid they did not falter they stared down danger, raced down alleys, chased down criminals, kicked down doors and faced down evil. Brave."

He continued, "And they did it all with courage, with dignity, with pride, with love for their nation and with love for their families. They lived every day of their lives by that most sacred calling: to serve and protect. Their immortal legacy lives on in each and every one of you."

Today, the President said, "Every American heart bleeds blue."

He shared a few stories of fallen officers, including off-duty police officer Charleston Hartfield, who saved countless lives during the Las Vegas shooting.

