Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has submitted his annual financial disclosure with the Office of Government Ethics, the agency tweeted on Tuesday, though it remains unclear whether the form contains details about the $130,000 hush payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"Today, the President filed his annual financial disclosure report with OGE and it is currently under review," a tweet from the ethics office said. Last year it took the agency about two days to make Trump's disclosure form public after it was submitted.

Last year's disclosure revealed that Trump's total income from January 2016 through January 2017 was somewhere between $600 million and $650 million.

This year's document will provide a more robust accounting of Trump's finances, and the state of his businesses, fifteen months into his White House tenure.

It will also be scrutinized for any sign of the hush money payment made to Daniels. Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen orchestrated the 2016 payment, but Trump reimbursed him, according to Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

