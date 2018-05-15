Progressive group targets GOP tax law in new Nevada ad campaign

(CNN) A progressive group is going after the Republican-backed tax law with a new, six-figure ad campaign in Nevada, a key state in the 2018 midterm elections.

The Tax March, a nonprofit group affiliated with the "Not One Penny" progressive coalition, says they will spend around $500,000 on the ad campaign in the Las Vegas media market.

The new spot, "Rigged," features a pair of children playing the popular "claw" arcade game and struggling to pick up any cash from the machine. Next, a wealthy-looking man plays and wins easily, walking away with a bag full of money.

"Boondoggle. Unfair. A tax cut for the rich. That's what they're calling the new tax plan out of Washington. 83% of the benefits go to the richest 1%," a narrator says. "It adds $1.9 trillion to our national debt, which may force cuts to Medicare and Social Security. A tax plan for the rich. We pay the price."

IRS rules prevent the group from intervening directly or indirectly in political campaigns on behalf of (or in opposition to) specific candidates.

