Senate negotiators nearing sexual harassment legislation deal

(CNN) With impatience growing on Capitol Hill from some members of Congress, Senate negotiators working on sexual harassment legislation are nearing a finalized product with the hopes of getting agreement this week and legislation out in the Senate before the Memorial Day recess, two congressional sources with knowledge of the discussions tell CNN,

Both the Democratic and Republican negotiators, Sens. Roy Blunt and Amy Klobuchar -- the chair and top Democratic member on the Rules committee respectively -- expressed confidence publicly Tuesday that they would be able to meet this new timeframe for the legislation that would overhaul how sexual harassment complaints are made and handled on Capitol Hill.

"I think we're coming to a conclusion here, and hopefully we'll reach that conclusion very quickly," said Blunt, a Missouri Republican.

"We are very close," Klobuchar told CNN, "We hope to get an agreement this week."

Read More