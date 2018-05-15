Keith Richards stuck a knife in a table to 'get rid' of Trump

Washington (CNN) Keith Richards, guitarist for the legendary rock 'n roll band the Rolling Stones, said the US should "get rid" of President Donald Trump -- and recalled when he said he did the same during a 1989 tour by wielding a knife.

The rock icon told the BBC Trump was their promoter for an Atlantic City show in 1989, and recalled going red with anger when the future President's name took top billing for their show as "Donald Trump presents the Rolling Stones."

"I got out my trusty blade, stuck it in the table and said: 'You have to get rid of this man,'" Richards said.

He continued, "Now America has to get rid of him. Don't say I didn't warn you."

Richards story about the band's dismissal of Trump, and his angry gesture with a knife, cropped up online during Trump's presidential bid.

