Rick Saccone loses again

Washington (CNN) Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone is now zero-for-two in his campaigns for the US House in Pennsylvania this year.

Two months after Saccone's stunning loss in a special election for a House seat west of Pittsburgh, Saccone has conceded in the Republican primary for another seat Tuesday night to state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler.

The two runs in separate seats were made possible by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossing out the state's congressional maps and ordering new ones in place for November's midterm elections.

The first race took place in the old 18th District, before the new maps were in effect. Tuesday's was in the new, heavily Republican 14th District.

Republican White House aides and strategists trashed Saccone as an unprepared and uninspiring candidate and weak fundraiser after the March special election.

